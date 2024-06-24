FCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $67,592,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 590,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $11,182,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,305,000 after buying an additional 349,035 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 979,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.39. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.