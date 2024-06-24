FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $245,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,335,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.16. The stock had a trading volume of 831,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.41. The firm has a market cap of $352.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

