FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $71,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,529.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,193 shares of company stock worth $6,427,858 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 917,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

