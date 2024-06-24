FCF Advisors LLC Buys 588 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Workday Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.77. The company had a trading volume of 471,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,417. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.14 and its 200 day moving average is $265.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,713 shares of company stock valued at $97,038,313 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.