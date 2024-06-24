FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,469. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.58 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

