FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $488.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $449.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.