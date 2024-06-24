FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Landstar System by 55.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 148,490 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

LSTR traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,874. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average is $186.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

