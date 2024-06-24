FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 105,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.80. 308,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,024. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

