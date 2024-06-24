FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

