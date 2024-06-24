FCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 243,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,059. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.