FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.21. The stock had a trading volume of 296,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

