FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,610,000 after buying an additional 544,008 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $25,018,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 256,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,633. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

