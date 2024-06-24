FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RPM International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.08. 179,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,832. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.28 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RPM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

