FCF Advisors LLC Invests $1.53 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $660,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $20.50. 626,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

