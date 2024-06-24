FCF Advisors LLC Invests $999,000 in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 124.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 291.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,634 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $9,648,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 157,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

SQSP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,621. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQSP. Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 40,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $1,428,317.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,531,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 40,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $1,428,317.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,531,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $344,266.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,552.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,664 shares of company stock valued at $21,911,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

