FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 592 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 490,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

MSM traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $80.92. 87,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

