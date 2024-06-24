FCF Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,714. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.22. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.43 and a 12-month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark reduced their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.