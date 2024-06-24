FCF Advisors LLC Sells 6,876 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,963,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,011,059.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,195 shares of company stock worth $6,237,029 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.26. 349,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

