FCF Advisors LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,848 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,368. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

