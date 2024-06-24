FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.39. The stock had a trading volume of 208,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,147. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average is $144.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.