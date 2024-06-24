Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Holdings Reduced by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,705 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.43. 110,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $70.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

