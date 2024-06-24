Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Down to $56.14

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.14, but opened at $53.57. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 866,874 shares traded.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,228,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,893,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter valued at $21,882,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter worth $21,684,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth $17,322,000.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

