First PREMIER Bank Acquires 50,694 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 543.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.09% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. 2,027,863 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

