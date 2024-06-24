First PREMIER Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.55. 189,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,628. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

