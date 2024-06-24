First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $72.53. 9,921,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.