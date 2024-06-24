First PREMIER Bank Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.34. 1,003,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

