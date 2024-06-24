First PREMIER Bank Buys 4,744 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.52. 4,534,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,600,059. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

