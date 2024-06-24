First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned about 1.45% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $907,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 295.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,790,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SWAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.74. 1,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,821. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

