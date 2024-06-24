First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,860,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

