First PREMIER Bank Grows Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 323.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 103,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 78,865 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 120,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
ISTB stock remained flat at $47.45 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,957. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
