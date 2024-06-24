First PREMIER Bank Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Black Hills by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 564.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $61.94.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

