First PREMIER Bank Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.06. 338,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,440. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $245.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

