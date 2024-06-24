First PREMIER Bank Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

RSP stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.04. 4,074,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,879. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.