First PREMIER Bank Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $718,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $315,940,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $454.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

