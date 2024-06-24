First PREMIER Bank Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 153,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.76. The stock had a trading volume of 252,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,090. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

