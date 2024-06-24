First PREMIER Bank Has $6.53 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.94. 853,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,449. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

