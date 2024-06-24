First PREMIER Bank Has $8.01 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $227.80. The stock had a trading volume of 839,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,441. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

