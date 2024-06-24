First PREMIER Bank Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5,182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 60,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,144. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

