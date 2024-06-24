First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,770 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 325,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period.

Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 112,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,054. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

