First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,731 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.63. 179,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
