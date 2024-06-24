First PREMIER Bank Sells 857 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $7.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.86. 7,175,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,143. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.43. The company has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

