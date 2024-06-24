First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.