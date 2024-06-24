First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.71

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.59.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

