Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.28. 360,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.62. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.