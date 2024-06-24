Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of VanEck China Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

VanEck China Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA CBON opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

