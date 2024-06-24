Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,697 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $1,758,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Stock Up 0.4 %

HP stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.