Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $243.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

