Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.