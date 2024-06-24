Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 16,416.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 295,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 293,532 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $55.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.