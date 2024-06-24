Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $519,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $174.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

